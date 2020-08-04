TrustSwap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.43 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.12 million and $1.43 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.01994277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00195014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00111484 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,751,250 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

