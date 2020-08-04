TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $940,462.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 79,321,746,628 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

