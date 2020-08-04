Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

TPC stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. 8,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,294. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $644.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,008,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,614,048.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 207,922 shares of company stock worth $1,861,710. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $3,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 319,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,019,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 899,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

