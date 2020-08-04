Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.63

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 9708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,328,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,635 shares in the company, valued at $28,681,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,980 shares of company stock worth $10,035,525. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

