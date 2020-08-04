Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

