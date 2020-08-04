U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

PRTS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $539.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.75. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,733.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 199,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,768,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $111,460 and have sold 1,935,211 shares valued at $16,845,594. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

