U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.46. 3,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $63,470.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,358.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,650.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $327,632 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 526,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 82,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 174,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 294,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.