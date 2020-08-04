UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,351,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UBS Group AG owned 2.79% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $1,116,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.03. 170,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

