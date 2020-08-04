UBS Group AG Has $586.78 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $586,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.30. 19,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,926. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

