UBS Group AG Has $605.98 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $605,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.47. 107,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

