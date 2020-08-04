UBS Group AG Has $839.05 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,960,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.57% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $839,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.99. 3,766,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

