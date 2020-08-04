UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,951 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $331,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,269,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

