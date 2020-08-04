UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,732,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $846,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 396,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.11. 2,832,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

