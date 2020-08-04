UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,309 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.63% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $681,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.15. The stock had a trading volume of 74,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

