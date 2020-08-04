Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Baxter Bros Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 4.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $172.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

