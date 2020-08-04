Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s Largest Position

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 8.3% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.06. 1,981,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,059. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.