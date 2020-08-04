Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.23.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.69. The company had a trading volume of 92,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,059. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average of $164.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

