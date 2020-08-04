United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.6% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. 228,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,318. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.