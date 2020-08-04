United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.64). United States Steel reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 538.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($4.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United States Steel.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

X stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 195,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 1,109.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 177,857 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 22.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 203,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in United States Steel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.