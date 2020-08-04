UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,689. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

