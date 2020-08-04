ValuEngine Lowers Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFLT. TheStreet lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.35. 7,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,489. The company has a market capitalization of $324.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,564,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 143,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,313,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

