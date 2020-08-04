ValuEngine Lowers StarTek (NYSE:SRT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

SRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.03.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. Research analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Csp Management Ltd acquired 1,543,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in StarTek by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in StarTek by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in StarTek by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StarTek by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StarTek by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

