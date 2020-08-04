Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $549.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNDA shares. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

