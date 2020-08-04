Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $56,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 366,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,542,602. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

