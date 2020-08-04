Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.37. 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

