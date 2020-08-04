Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $194,454,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,339,000 after purchasing an additional 221,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.28. 556,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

