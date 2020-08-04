Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is UBS Group AG’s 10th Largest Position

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.40% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,887,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,454,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,339,000 after acquiring an additional 221,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.77. 745,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.