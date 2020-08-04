Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.28

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.28 and last traded at $94.27, with a volume of 7403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,565,000 after buying an additional 473,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,743,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,506,000 after purchasing an additional 402,856 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,086 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

