Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.93

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.93 and last traded at $96.90, with a volume of 13894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

