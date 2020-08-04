Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.93

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.93 and last traded at $96.90, with a volume of 13894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
