Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. UBS Group AG owned about 6.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,008,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.62. 16,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

