Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,746. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

