Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $492,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

