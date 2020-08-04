Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.86. 93,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,818. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

