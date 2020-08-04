Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.82

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.82 and last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 16691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.24.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$15.00 target price on Vecima Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2,248.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.13.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

