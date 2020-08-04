Veritex Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritex to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.84. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.