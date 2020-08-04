VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stake Cut by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of VF by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of VF by 60.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. 90,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,878. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. UBS Group lowered their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

