Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $24.02

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.39, but opened at $24.02. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 519,564 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $309,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

