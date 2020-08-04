Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $192.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. The firm has a market cap of $373.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.08. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

