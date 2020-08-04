VisionX (VNX) Market Cap Tops $35,313.63

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One VisionX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.02011619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00084674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00195462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00112038 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

