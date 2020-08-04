Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of VGZ stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 37,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,322. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Vista Gold worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

