Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 45,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.48. 334,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The stock has a market cap of $210.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

