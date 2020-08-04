Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 67,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.41. 6,671,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $210.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

