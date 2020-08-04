Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 40,396 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $90,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $116.34. 10,119,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

