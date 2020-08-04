Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

