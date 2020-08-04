West Bancorporation Inc. Has $66,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 735,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

