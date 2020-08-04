Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock has withdrawn fiscal 2020 guidance for net sales, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow citing the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19. The pandemic has impacted demand across few of its businesses — foodservice, commercial print, luxury goods and industrial products. However, strong demand for e-commerce and for packaging for food, beverage, household cleaning and liquid products amid the coronavirus-induced crisis have been driving the company. Higher recycled fiber costs will impact margins. Further, the consumer packaging segment will continue to bear the brunt of the ongoing volume declines in commercial print and tobacco over the past few years. WestRock is taking steps to align supply with demand and framed a Pandemic Action Plan to drive savings. Acquisitions and investments backed by a solid balance sheet will aid growth.”

Get Westrock alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.64.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,756. Westrock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $72,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westrock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,873,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westrock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.