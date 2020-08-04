Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.44

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.44 and last traded at $167.44, with a volume of 5848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.5% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

