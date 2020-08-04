Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 4,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.23. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $160,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,059,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,470.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

