Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Globe Life posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $120,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Globe Life by 51.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 505,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after purchasing an additional 488,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

