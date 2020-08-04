Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Sierra Metals posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Metals.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,161. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine, which covers 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.